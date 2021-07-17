Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 190.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,000.

JMST opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.