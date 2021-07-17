Stifel Financial Corp Buys 13,539 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Repay worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Repay by 37.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth about $311,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,541 shares of company stock worth $3,515,439. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

