Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 24,851 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

