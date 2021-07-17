Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 103.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 6,539.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 68.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 145,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

