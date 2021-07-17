Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.52 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

