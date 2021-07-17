Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $185.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

