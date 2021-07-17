Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.46 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 194.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BOX by 124.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 51.8% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BOX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in BOX by 46.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BOX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,057,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BOX opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

