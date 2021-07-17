Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,313 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $956,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $958,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $958.53 million, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STNG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.