Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,768 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 84,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 126,070 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,343,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,450,000 after buying an additional 708,021 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV opened at $9.04 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.