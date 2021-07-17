Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.49 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 389.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 668,810 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,584.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 327,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,239 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 322,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 239,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.