Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.49 Million Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

