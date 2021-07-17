Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DVA stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

