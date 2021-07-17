Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 10,249 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 73,263 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 243,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 185,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $51.29 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.32.

