Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 647 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000.

OEF opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.11. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $202.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

