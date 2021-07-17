Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 69,700 Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69,597 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after buying an additional 1,417,396 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTM. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

