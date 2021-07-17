Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FOX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

