Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

