Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,115 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $716.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.