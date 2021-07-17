Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,103 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

SUI opened at $184.18 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.73 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

