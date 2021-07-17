STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.43 ($44.04).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STM. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

STM stock opened at €32.17 ($37.85) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.67. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

