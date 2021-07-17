STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several research firms recently commented on STM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

