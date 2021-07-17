Stox (STX) Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Stox has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Stox has a market capitalization of $459,385.86 and $1.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stox Coin Profile

Stox (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,054,793 coins and its circulating supply is 50,660,401 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Stox is www.stox.com . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stox

