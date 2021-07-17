Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $1.51

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $200.98 million and approximately $47.74 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00004736 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000969 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049750 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00030695 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 133,375,130 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

