Streamr Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $79.78 million and approximately $43.11 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.98 or 0.00800643 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,381 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,206 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.