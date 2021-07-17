Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.40 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Strong has a market capitalization of $33.40 million and $4.21 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $241.59 or 0.00763458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00102103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00144322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,563.24 or 0.99743223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

