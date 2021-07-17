Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post $8.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $66.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBBP shares. JMP Securities lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.64 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 620,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

