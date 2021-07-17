Student Coin (STC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $39.38 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.10 or 0.00817500 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,531,179 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

