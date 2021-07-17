Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$52.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.79 million.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.