Sumokoin Price Down 13.6% This Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $18,544.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.52 or 0.00610573 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

