Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNMCY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

SNMCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Suncorp Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

