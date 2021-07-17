SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $36,040.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00103099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,784.96 or 1.00040322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,168 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

