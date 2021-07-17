Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 60.40 ($0.79). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.79), with a volume of 134,587 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £117.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.07.

In other Surface Transforms news, insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £552,000 ($721,191.53). Also, insider Michael Cunningham purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

