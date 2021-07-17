Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.56. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 814,390 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

