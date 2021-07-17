Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.87 ($0.04). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,103,308 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of £26.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

