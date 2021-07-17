Swarm Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $4.15 million and $46,315.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.96 or 0.00800116 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars.

