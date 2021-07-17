Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Swire Pacific stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 28,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,301. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

