SWYFT (SWYFTT) Hits Market Cap of $22,842.71

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 128.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $22,842.71 and $6,734.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00825275 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

