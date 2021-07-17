Sylo (SYLO) One Day Volume Hits $126,287.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $10.68 million and $126,287.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars.

