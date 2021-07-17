Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Sylogist stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27. Sylogist has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

