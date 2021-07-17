Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Sylogist stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27. Sylogist has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $14.35.
About Sylogist
Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.