Symbol (XYM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.32 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Symbol has a market cap of $647.34 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00105908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00145824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,293.22 or 0.99960932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,908,262,651 coins and its circulating supply is 5,451,117,971 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

