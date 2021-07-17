Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SYIEY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.94. 40,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,475. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $36.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

