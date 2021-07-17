Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $253,807.85. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.19 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

