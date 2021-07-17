SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) EVP Rong Zhou Sells 12,912 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) EVP Rong Zhou sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $250,880.16.

NYSE:SNX traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. 193,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after buying an additional 54,982 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

