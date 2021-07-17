Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Down 55.8% in June

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 812,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 232,896 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SYN remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Friday. 932,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

