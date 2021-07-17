Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.43 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $73.23 million and $2.43 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.34 or 0.00382269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,723,716 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

