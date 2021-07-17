TaaS Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00827254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

