Tadpole Finance (TAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,266.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $8.67 or 0.00027522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.00 million and $17,266.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

