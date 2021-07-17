Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 451,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

TWND traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.31. 115,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,903. Tailwind Acquisition has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,951,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,448,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

