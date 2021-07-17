Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Up 66.5% in June

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098,979 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 179,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,510,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 235,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $17.01 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

