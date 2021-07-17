TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TAL traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,166,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -104.47 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

